Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244,625 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for 0.7% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $68.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

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