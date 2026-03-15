Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT) Announces Dividend of C$0.07

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a 16.7% increase from Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BNT opened at $40.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Brookfield Wealth Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76.

Get Brookfield Wealth Solutions alerts:

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.10%.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Company Profile

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.