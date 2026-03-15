Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Price Target at $251.93

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.9286.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $199.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $250.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $1,371,395.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,486.10. The trade was a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,945 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,616. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.