Broadwood Partners, L.P. Purchases 54,764 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 54,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $959,465.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,508,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,707,045.36. This represents a 0.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 316,017 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.61 per share, for a total transaction of $5,881,076.37.

On Thursday, March 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 299,432 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $5,425,707.84.

On Friday, January 9th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 27,485 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $606,044.25.

On Thursday, January 8th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 3,240 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $71,085.60.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 66,467 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,462,274.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 336,946 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $7,284,772.52.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of STAA stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. STAAR Surgical Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $932.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.54 million. STAAR Surgical had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 33.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical Company will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

STAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, January 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $30.75 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STAA

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2,605.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 691.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 375.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 9,928.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists.

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