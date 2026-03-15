Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Issues Earnings Results

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$98.49 million for the quarter. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%.

Here are the key takeaways from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’ conference call:

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Company reported full‑year revenue of CAD 407M (up from CAD 351M largely due to a March acquisition) but adjusted net earnings fell to CAD 5M and free cash flow declined to CAD 10.6M, with FY net earnings aided by a non‑operating CAD 11.3M valuation gain.

Company reported full‑year (up from CAD 351M largely due to a March acquisition) but and free cash flow declined to CAD 10.6M, with FY net earnings aided by a non‑operating CAD 11.3M valuation gain. Bridgemarq grew its agent network to 21,409 (net +470 agents, +2% vs. prior year) and added ~900 agents in Ontario and ~200 in Quebec through acquisitions, outpacing the national realtor contraction.

Bridgemarq grew its agent network to (net +470 agents, +2% vs. prior year) and added ~900 agents in Ontario and ~200 in Quebec through acquisitions, outpacing the national realtor contraction. Market conditions were mixed: national transaction dollar volume fell ~6% and sales volumes declined, with the Greater Toronto and Vancouver markets reporting double‑digit contractions—headwinds for volume in key markets.

Market conditions were mixed: national transaction dollar volume fell ~6% and sales volumes declined, with the Greater Toronto and Vancouver markets reporting double‑digit contractions—headwinds for volume in key markets. The Board approved a quarterly dividend of CAD 0.1125 (annualized CAD 1.35), maintaining the 2024 dividend level and signalling cash‑return consistency to shareholders.

The Board approved a quarterly dividend of CAD 0.1125 (annualized CAD 1.35), maintaining the 2024 dividend level and signalling cash‑return consistency to shareholders. Company emphasized strategic investments in digital modernization, AI tools, training, and national marketing (two campaigns with >16M impressions) to strengthen brand position and long‑term growth prospects.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of TSE:BRE opened at C$14.00 on Friday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52-week low of C$11.46 and a 52-week high of C$15.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$132.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -202.21, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Announces Dividend

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.42%.

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Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc is a Canada-based real estate services company. Its segment includes providing information and services to real estate agents and brokers in Canada through a portfolio of real estate services brands. It supplies realtors with information, tools, and services to assist them in providing and delivery of real estate sales services. The company’s brands include Royal LePage and Via Capitale and Johnston and Daniel.

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