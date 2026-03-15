Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 536 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 433.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 209.1% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total value of $613,225.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,418,079.48. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total transaction of $293,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 12,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,105,226.86. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $14,494,840. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $969.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $992.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $871.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $813.88.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $894.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Equinix from $933.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equinix from $973.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Equinix News Summary

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Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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