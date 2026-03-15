Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,895 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 45.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,659,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,648,000 after acquiring an additional 518,968 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,610,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,234,000 after purchasing an additional 91,788 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 9.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 85,407 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 852,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,143,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $83.19 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $102.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $238.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.33%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.710 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $172,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,477 shares in the company, valued at $643,395.85. The trade was a 21.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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