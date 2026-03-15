Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,834 United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,170,715.10. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $132.50 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

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United Airlines Price Performance

UAL opened at $86.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day moving average of $104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $119.21.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

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United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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