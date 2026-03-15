Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Crane $CR

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crane during the second quarter valued at $190,533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crane by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,135,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Crane by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,022,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Crane by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 736,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

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Crane Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of CR stock opened at $171.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.37. Crane has a 12-month low of $127.04 and a 12-month high of $214.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Crane Increases Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.16 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Crane news, Director Sanjay Kapoor purchased 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $177.68 per share, with a total value of $499,991.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,991.52. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Pollino acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $184.29 per share, with a total value of $276,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,435. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,464 shares of company stock valued at $987,470. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Wolfe Research set a $215.00 price target on Crane and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Crane to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crane

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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