Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 110.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $150,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,556.60. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total transaction of $2,784,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,828,444.16. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 49,574 shares of company stock valued at $14,565,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $306.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $363.20. The firm has a market cap of $149.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.42 and its 200-day moving average is $275.36.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Analog Devices from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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