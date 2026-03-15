Bridgefront Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,157.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,247 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 224.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,338 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 107.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,319,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Jabil by 180.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 758,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,686,000 after purchasing an additional 487,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

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Jabil Stock Down 0.5%

Jabil stock opened at $250.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.51. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $281.37.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,864,750. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam E. Berry sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $404,107.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,544. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,529 shares of company stock valued at $37,901,485. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.50.

Read Our Latest Report on JBL

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

See Also

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