Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 54,326 Upwork Inc. $UPWK

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Ancient Art L.P. grew its stake in Upwork by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 4,268,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after buying an additional 494,759 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 49.6% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 141,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 47,028 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 384.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 123,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $1,699,497.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 776,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,724.60. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 15,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $211,417.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 345 shares in the company, valued at $4,660.95. The trade was a 97.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,204 shares of company stock worth $3,602,486. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $12.21 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Upwork announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Upwork Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc operates a leading online talent marketplace that connects businesses with independent professionals worldwide. Through its digital platform, the company enables clients across industries—including technology, marketing, creative services and customer support—to source, hire and manage freelance talent on demand. Key features of the Upwork platform include streamlined job posting, proposal evaluation, time-tracking tools, invoicing and secure payment processing, all designed to simplify collaboration between clients and remote workers.

The company traces its roots to the merger of two pioneering freelance marketplaces, Elance (founded in 1998) and oDesk (founded in 2003), which combined in 2015 to form a unified entity.

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