Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 16,143 US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in US Foods by 303.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth $43,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $6,344,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,747.52. This represents a 42.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

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US Foods Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $94.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $102.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

Further Reading

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