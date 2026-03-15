Brick & Kyle Associates Raises Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 37,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 97,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 774.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 101,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 89,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 348,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the period.

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Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.20.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

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