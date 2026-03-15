Brick & Kyle Associates Buys Shares of 5,951 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,026,776,000 after purchasing an additional 263,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,552,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,451,223,000 after purchasing an additional 182,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,728,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,456,223,000 after purchasing an additional 116,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,569,260,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,421,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,402,488,000 after buying an additional 201,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. UBS Group set a $570.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $714.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total transaction of $1,177,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,308.72. This represents a 39.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $208,378.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 409 shares in the company, valued at $202,438.64. This trade represents a 50.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,407 shares of company stock valued at $17,534,067 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA clearance expands da Vinci 5 into cardiac surgery, opening a much larger long-term TAM (management cites a jump from ~17k to ~160k addressable procedures in cleared markets) — a multi-year growth driver for procedure volume and consumables. Read More.

FDA clearance expands da Vinci 5 into cardiac surgery, opening a much larger long-term TAM (management cites a jump from ~17k to ~160k addressable procedures in cleared markets) — a multi-year growth driver for procedure volume and consumables. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Completed acquisition of Southern Europe distributor businesses (Italy, Spain, Portugal) shifts da Vinci and Ion sales to direct operations — should improve control of regional sales/service and capture margin/recurring revenue over time. Read More.

Completed acquisition of Southern Europe distributor businesses (Italy, Spain, Portugal) shifts da Vinci and Ion sales to direct operations — should improve control of regional sales/service and capture margin/recurring revenue over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sell-side momentum: Citigroup upgraded ISRG to Buy and several analysts maintain bullish price targets, supporting upside thesis and sentiment. Read More.

Sell-side momentum: Citigroup upgraded ISRG to Buy and several analysts maintain bullish price targets, supporting upside thesis and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q4 results beat consensus (strong revenue and EPS growth), reinforcing recurring-consumables revenue and the upgrade cycle for da Vinci systems. Read More.

Recent Q4 results beat consensus (strong revenue and EPS growth), reinforcing recurring-consumables revenue and the upgrade cycle for da Vinci systems. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus shows meaningful upside (Zacks highlights ~29.7% average target upside), but that depends on execution and multiple expansion remaining intact. Read More.

Analyst consensus shows meaningful upside (Zacks highlights ~29.7% average target upside), but that depends on execution and multiple expansion remaining intact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long-form bullish pieces reiterate a multi-year growth story from da Vinci 5, Ion and software/services but don’t change near-term valuation concerns. Read More.

Long-form bullish pieces reiterate a multi-year growth story from da Vinci 5, Ion and software/services but don’t change near-term valuation concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cybersecurity incident (phishing-linked breach affecting internal systems) is the immediate catalyst for the share decline — investors will watch for customer impact, data exposure, and remediation costs. Read More.

Cybersecurity incident (phishing-linked breach affecting internal systems) is the immediate catalyst for the share decline — investors will watch for customer impact, data exposure, and remediation costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (recent EVP share sales) and management guidance calling for a deceleration in worldwide da Vinci procedure growth in 2026 could pressure near-term sentiment and valuation. Read More. • Read More.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $472.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $513.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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