Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Sells 5,835 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 58.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,431.36. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152,410. This represents a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 549,208 shares of company stock worth $52,070,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

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ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.94. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Key Stories Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher crude and geopolitical risk are drawing investor attention to major producers, lifting the sector and COP in particular. Oil Price Back to the Glory Days

Higher crude and geopolitical risk are drawing investor attention to major producers, lifting the sector and COP in particular. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target on COP to $154 and set an “overweight” rating, implying significant upside from current levels — a formal analyst endorsement that can support buyer interest. Piper Sandler PT Raise

Piper Sandler raised its price target on COP to $154 and set an “overweight” rating, implying significant upside from current levels — a formal analyst endorsement that can support buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: TheStreet highlights that while oil-price swings move the stock, the bigger long-term catalyst may be ConocoPhillips’ internal execution — cash returns, portfolio optimization and disciplined capex — which investors view as durable value drivers. Oil’s whiplash is powering ConocoPhillips

TheStreet highlights that while oil-price swings move the stock, the bigger long-term catalyst may be ConocoPhillips’ internal execution — cash returns, portfolio optimization and disciplined capex — which investors view as durable value drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary notes a sector rotation into energy as crude recovers; this macro interest helps COP but increases reliance on commodity moves rather than idiosyncratic stock drivers. Energy is no longer dead money

Broader commentary notes a sector rotation into energy as crude recovers; this macro interest helps COP but increases reliance on commodity moves rather than idiosyncratic stock drivers. Negative Sentiment: An insider sale — a ConocoPhillips director sold roughly $4.75M of stock — is being reported and can be viewed as a near-term caution for some investors. Insider Selling

An insider sale — a ConocoPhillips director sold roughly $4.75M of stock — is being reported and can be viewed as a near-term caution for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results missed estimates (EPS and revenue), reminding investors that higher oil prices need to translate into consistent operational and earnings improvement to sustain multiple expansion.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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