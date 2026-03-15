Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Sells 3,585 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 108.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 248.3% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,567,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $748.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, EVP John C. Watts sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.57, for a total transaction of $407,871.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,467.30. The trade was a 14.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total value of $1,669,169.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,536.14. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 17,269 shares of company stock worth $10,797,098 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $654.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $663.82 and its 200 day moving average is $585.39. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.88 and a 1 year high of $730.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $946.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.46%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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