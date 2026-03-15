Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,518 shares during the period. Astera Labs accounts for 0.2% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Astera Labs worth $36,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 46,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Astera Labs by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Astera Labs by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

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Astera Labs Trading Up 0.3%

Astera Labs stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.11. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $262.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Astera Labs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 94,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $11,758,359.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,531,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,590,376.81. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 94,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $11,758,359.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,452,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,863,615.59. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 224,292 shares of company stock valued at $27,676,069 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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