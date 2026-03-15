Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $7.75 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 48.7% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.27, for a total transaction of $4,891,667.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,094. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total transaction of $812,599.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,217.32. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 49,228 shares of company stock valued at $19,992,391 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:ROK opened at $361.02 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $438.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Argus upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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