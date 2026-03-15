Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

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Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.43. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $103.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company’s regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company’s diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

Further Reading

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