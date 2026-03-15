Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,120 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Vertical Research lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.65.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $234.50 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $248.18. The company has a market capitalization of $149.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.78 and a 200-day moving average of $212.34.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This trade represents a 68.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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