Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys 12,795 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leidos from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $204.00 price target on Leidos in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Leidos from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.18.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $174.05 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $205.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.96 and its 200-day moving average is $186.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Leidos had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 15.45%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $576,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,500.75. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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