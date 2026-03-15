Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys 10,921 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,121,000 after buying an additional 91,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Argus set a $696.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a $565.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $585.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cummins from $599.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.93.

Cummins Stock Down 0.6%

CMI opened at $535.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.92. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $617.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.93, for a total transaction of $2,497,651.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,849,990.90. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Miller sold 18,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.10, for a total value of $10,811,689.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,446,495.30. This represents a 34.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 31,195 shares of company stock worth $18,397,489 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.