Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,179,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,650,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.22, for a total value of $3,809,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,529.98. This trade represents a 55.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.08, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,239.92. The trade was a 29.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,658 shares of company stock worth $8,998,675 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $484.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $434.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $605.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.4%

AMP stock opened at $442.03 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.14 and a 52-week high of $550.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.96.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 19.28%.Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.60%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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