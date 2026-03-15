Breakout Capital Partners LP Raises Position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF $ARGT

Breakout Capital Partners LP increased its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF accounts for 11.0% of Breakout Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Breakout Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were worth $14,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 1,977.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

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Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Trading Down 1.3%

ARGT stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.35. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $103.97. The firm has a market cap of $763.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

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