Breaking Data (CVE:BKD) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Breaking Data Corp. (CVE:BKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 45,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 94,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Breaking Data Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.70. The company has a market cap of C$20.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.46.

Breaking Data Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Breaking Data Corp., a technology provider, offers a range of artificial intelligence services in the United States and Canada. It offers semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) services. The company's technology platform has various practical applications in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in media and data rich settings. Its showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in an automated, real-time manner for sports information and events, as well as distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers; and operates www.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Breaking Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breaking Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.