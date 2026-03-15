Braze, Inc. $BRZE Position Lessened by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lowered its stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,700 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,831,000 after acquiring an additional 139,133 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth about $736,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 412.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 80,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,517,000 after acquiring an additional 177,391 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,273,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $18.77 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02.

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In related news, insider Astha Malik sold 14,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $237,849.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 205,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,542.77. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 26,413 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $447,172.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,491,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,034,289.14. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,772. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

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Braze Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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