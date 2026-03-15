Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,375,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486,098 shares during the quarter. Millrose Properties accounts for about 4.2% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in Millrose Properties were worth $180,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Millrose Properties by 55.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Millrose Properties by 95.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

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Millrose Properties Stock Performance

Shares of MRP stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

Millrose Properties ( NYSE:MRP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Millrose Properties had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 67.42%.The business had revenue of $189.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. Millrose Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.95%.

Insider Activity at Millrose Properties

In other news, Director Matthew B. Gorson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,233.26. This represents a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Millrose Properties in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Millrose Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Millrose Properties Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, ownership and development of industrial and logistics properties. The company seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for modern warehouse facilities driven by e-commerce, freight distribution and last-mile delivery requirements. Millrose structures its investments to generate stable, long-term rental income through diversified lease agreements with industrial and logistics operators.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing strategically located industrial assets, overseeing property management operations and executing targeted development or renovation projects.

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