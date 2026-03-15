Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Up 38.2% in February

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 235 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 12th total of 170 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,167 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,167 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Branicks Group Stock Performance

Shares of Branicks Group stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Branicks Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

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About Branicks Group

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Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). We currently manage a total of 358 assets with a combined market value of EUR 14.2 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

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