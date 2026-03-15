Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Up 38.2% in February

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 235 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 12th total of 170 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,167 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,167 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Branicks Group Stock Performance
Shares of Branicks Group stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Branicks Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.
About Branicks Group
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