Brandywine Trust Co. Buys 13,144 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700,179 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,233 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 152.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 8,489,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,716,000 after buying an additional 5,127,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16,333.2% during the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 4,432,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after buying an additional 4,405,870 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $70.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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