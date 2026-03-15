Braidwell LP Sells 118,400 Shares of argenex SE $ARGX

Braidwell LP lessened its stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,400 shares during the period. argenex accounts for about 1.7% of Braidwell LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Braidwell LP owned 0.12% of argenex worth $56,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in argenex in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenex by 276.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of argenex by 866.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of argenex in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of argenex by 115.2% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

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argenex Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $700.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $804.00 and a 200 day moving average of $816.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.38. argenex SE has a 52 week low of $510.05 and a 52 week high of $934.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.97. argenex had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 30.42%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded argenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on argenex from $858.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. DZ Bank raised argenex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of argenex in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on argenex from $1,160.00 to $1,120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $999.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on argenex

About argenex

(Free Report)

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

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