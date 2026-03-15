Braidwell LP Invests $24.71 Million in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,710,000. Braidwell LP owned about 0.14% of Tenet Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 38.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,147,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,958,000 after purchasing an additional 880,413 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,119,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,020,000 after purchasing an additional 157,109 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,989,000 after purchasing an additional 720,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $206,981,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 375.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,085,000 after buying an additional 624,125 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC opened at $227.79 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $247.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.62. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $271.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tenet Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.43, for a total transaction of $1,549,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,853.13. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.85, for a total transaction of $1,910,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12 shares in the company, valued at $2,866.20. This represents a 99.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,695 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,201 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

Further Reading

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