Boxer Capital Management LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. $MIST

Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 666,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Milestone Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.4% of Boxer Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Propel Bio Management LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 186.1% during the third quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 5,124,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 3,333,333 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 186.2% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,832,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,974 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

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Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MIST stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market cap of $144.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Insider Activity at Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lorenz Muller sold 53,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $124,273.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 196,486 shares in the company, valued at $455,847.52. This represents a 21.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey Edward Nelson sold 58,007 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $134,576.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,423.76. This trade represents a 58.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 416,327 shares of company stock worth $935,458 in the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MIST

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases. The company’s research emphasizes both biologic and small-molecule approaches designed to improve mucociliary clearance, reduce airway inflammation and address chronic and refractory cough. Milestone’s pipeline targets key underserved conditions such as cystic fibrosis, primary ciliary dyskinesia and severe asthma.

Milestone’s lead product candidates are delivered through inhalation or systemic administration, reflecting the company’s commitment to optimizing therapeutic delivery directly to the lungs.

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