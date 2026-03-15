Boxer Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Boxer Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,500 shares during the quarter. uniQure comprises about 14.9% of Boxer Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boxer Capital Management LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $46,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $108,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,823.86. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $174,319.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at $557,575.92. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 81,399 shares of company stock worth $1,527,645 in the last three months. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of QURE opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. uniQure N.V. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $971.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.73.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 174.03% and a negative net margin of 1,236.00%. Research analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QURE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on uniQure from $37.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of uniQure to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on uniQure

uniQure Company Profile

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.