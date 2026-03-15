Boxer Capital Management LLC Invests $10.99 Million in Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK

Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,000. Cytokinetics makes up approximately 3.5% of Boxer Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 10.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 32.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $60.06 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $176,513.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 138,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,552.88. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell Wierenga sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $1,322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,846.16. This represents a 38.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,113 shares of company stock worth $5,994,726. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

See Also

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