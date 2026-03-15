Boxer Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Precigen, Inc. $PGEN

Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000. Precigen accounts for 0.9% of Boxer Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Flower City Capital bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 28,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Randal J. Kirk sold 1,900,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $7,942,150.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 341,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,170.02. This represents a 84.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Precigen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Precigen

Precigen Stock Performance

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Precigen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Precigen, Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines. The company leverages proprietary gene and cell therapy platforms to design targeted therapies for oncology, infectious diseases and rare conditions. Precigen’s approach combines synthetic biology, immuno-oncology and microbiome engineering to create precision treatments intended to enhance efficacy while minimizing off-target effects.

The centerpiece of Precigen’s technology is its OmniCAR platform, which enables the rapid generation of adaptable chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell products.

Further Reading

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