Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 48,552 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,552 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,650,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 109.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,526,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,951 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 268.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,499,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,852 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,457,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,368,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,786 shares during the period. Finally, SurgoCap Partners LP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,443,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.
Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reuters/MSN reports TSMC now commands roughly 70% of the global foundry market — a reminder of its pricing power, scale advantages and strategic importance to chip customers, which supports revenue and margin resilience. Taiwan Semiconductor now commands 70% of global foundry market
- Positive Sentiment: SEC-filing coverage: TSMC has maintained a steady capital structure and disclosed new investments — signaling disciplined allocation of its large capex program and reducing investor concern about dilution or aggressive leverage. That supports confidence in execution of capacity buildouts. Taiwan Semiconductor Keeps Capital Structure Steady And Reveals New Investments
- Positive Sentiment: Valuation note: analysts and commentators are reassessing TSMC after a strong FY performance and a recent share pullback — the narrative that the stock may be more attractively priced after profit-taking is drawing buyer interest. Assessing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Valuation After A Strong Year And Recent Share Price Pullback
- Neutral Sentiment: TSMC released February 2026 revenue data — investors are parsing monthly trends for signs of AI-related capacity demand and seasonal recovery; the print is a short-term data point rather than a directional catalyst by itself. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) reports Feb 2026 revenue data
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analysis pieces (e.g., AMD vs. TSMC) are keeping investors focused on relative valuation and growth prospects across chip-related names; useful for positioning but not an immediate company-specific catalyst. AMD vs. TSMC: Which Chip Stock Actually Delivers the Smarter Return in 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting large-manager portfolios and sector capex narratives (e.g., Steven Cohen holdings, AI capex winners) underscores institutional interest and the longer-term demand story for leading foundries, but these are background positives rather than immediate catalysts. Here Are Billionaire Steven Cohen’s 5 Biggest Stock Holdings
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical risk: broader coverage flags that foreign markets are reeling from the Iran conflict and energy shock — such risk-off episodes can pressure Asian equities and cyclical chip demand, creating downside risk to TSMC’s near-term multiples. Foreign Stocks Are Reeling From the Iran War. Buying the Dip Could Pay Off.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $338.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $390.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
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