Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 14,814 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 0.5% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $36,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Equinix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 40.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 5.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total transaction of $743,250.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,659.86. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.17, for a total value of $1,649,352.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,208,375.41. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $14,494,840. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $915.00 price target on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $973.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $894.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $933.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.91.

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Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $969.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $871.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $813.88. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $992.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 150.11%.

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About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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