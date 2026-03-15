Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $11.18 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,626 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 107.0% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $729.00 to $817.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Williams Trading set a $825.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.50.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $693.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $789.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $693.92 and a 200-day moving average of $585.00. The stock has a market cap of $322.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total value of $26,656,109.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524,818. This represents a 47.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total transaction of $7,261,081.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,001,197.95. This represents a 20.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,950 shares of company stock valued at $94,327,990. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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