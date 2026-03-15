Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 77,714 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,714 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Waystar worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waystar by 35.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,030,000 after buying an additional 3,219,586 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Waystar by 3,883.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,268,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,869 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Waystar in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Waystar by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,489,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Waystar by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,130,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,276 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Waystar from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waystar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Waystar from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Waystar from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.06.

Waystar Stock Performance

Waystar stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Waystar had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $303.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 40,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,209,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 474,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,766.08. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Waystar Profile

(Free Report)

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company’s unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar’s offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

Further Reading

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