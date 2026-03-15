Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 34,851 Shares of Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,851 shares during the period. Ciena makes up about 0.4% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ciena worth $23,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 50.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 104.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick Gallagher sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total value of $2,642,514.10. Following the sale, the director owned 50,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,414,350.80. This represents a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,383 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $5,300,631.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 91,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,747,625.85. The trade was a 18.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,235 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,890. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ciena from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $279.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Ciena from $222.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $250.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIEN

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $337.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.44. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $365.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.47%.The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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