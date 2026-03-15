Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 183,799 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2,135.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,799 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $43,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.2%

NIKE stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $80.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.NIKE’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

More NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,079.22. The trade was a 25.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elliott Hill bought 16,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 241,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,760,965.70. The trade was a 7.28% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 75,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,887 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.