Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 9,135 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Aercap in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aercap by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Aercap by 66.7% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aercap by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Aercap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Aercap in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of Aercap stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.33. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $154.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

About Aercap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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