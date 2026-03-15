BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYC) Short Interest Down 24.8% in February

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 518 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the February 12th total of 689 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Institutional Trading of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000.
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of XHYC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.81. 107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,029. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40.
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF Cuts Dividend
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF Company Profile
The BondBloxx US High Yield Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (XHYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies in the consumer cyclicals sector. XHYC was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.
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