BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYC) Short Interest Down 24.8% in February

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 518 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the February 12th total of 689 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000.

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BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of XHYC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.81. 107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,029. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%.

(Get Free Report)

The BondBloxx US High Yield Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (XHYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies in the consumer cyclicals sector. XHYC was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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