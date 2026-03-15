Bollard Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 2.5% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $108,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 107.0% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $693.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $693.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $322.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $789.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $677.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CAT

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total transaction of $26,656,109.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $29,524,818. This trade represents a 47.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total value of $7,261,081.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,001,197.95. The trade was a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 135,950 shares of company stock worth $94,327,990 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

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