Bollard Group LLC Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,880,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,957 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.4% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $58,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,050,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,323,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,390,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 103,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

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Enterprise Products Partners News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple banks and outlets have pushed price targets higher, signaling incremental upside: Wells Fargo raised its target to $40 (maintaining an Equal Weight) and several Street analysts have moved targets into the high-$30s/low-$40s. This analyst activity supports demand for the units. Benzinga

Multiple banks and outlets have pushed price targets higher, signaling incremental upside: Wells Fargo raised its target to $40 (maintaining an Equal Weight) and several Street analysts have moved targets into the high-$30s/low-$40s. This analyst activity supports demand for the units. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting an updated investment narrative — slightly higher fair-value estimates and visible buyback activity — suggests management capital allocation (buybacks + stable distributions) is being priced more favorably by the Street. Why The Investment Narrative Is Shifting

Coverage highlighting an updated investment narrative — slightly higher fair-value estimates and visible buyback activity — suggests management capital allocation (buybacks + stable distributions) is being priced more favorably by the Street. Positive Sentiment: Dividend stability and distribution reliability remain a prominent theme in recent coverage; pieces stressing EPD’s consistent payouts help attract income-focused investors. Dividends Do Not Fluctuate

Dividend stability and distribution reliability remain a prominent theme in recent coverage; pieces stressing EPD’s consistent payouts help attract income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Retail and media outlets continue to list EPD among top pipeline/large-cap energy picks and long-term dividend holdings, reinforcing visibility but not necessarily moving near-term fundamentals. Price Target Raised to $39

Retail and media outlets continue to list EPD among top pipeline/large-cap energy picks and long-term dividend holdings, reinforcing visibility but not necessarily moving near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Stock is included in several “buy”/“hold long-term” roundups (The Motley Fool and others), which can support steady demand from dividend-oriented retail investors but may have limited immediate impact. 3 Pipeline Stocks to Buy 2 Monster Stocks

Stock is included in several “buy”/“hold long-term” roundups (The Motley Fool and others), which can support steady demand from dividend-oriented retail investors but may have limited immediate impact. Neutral Sentiment: A short-term lift in trading followed an analyst upgrade/coverage note reported by market outlets — this can drive intraday momentum but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Trading Up After Analyst Upgrade

A short-term lift in trading followed an analyst upgrade/coverage note reported by market outlets — this can drive intraday momentum but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentary argue EPD is “still a blue-chip, just not a bargain,” implying limited near-term upside and that valuation compression could cap gains if growth fails to accelerate. This view may restrain more aggressive buy-side moves. Not a Bargain

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $481,350.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 173,586 shares in the company, valued at $5,570,374.74. This trade represents a 9.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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