Bollard Group LLC Acquires 26,336 Shares of Mplx Lp $MPLX

Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,336 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up 0.5% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $20,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,409,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,319,162,000 after purchasing an additional 325,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mplx by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,561,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $977,119,000 after buying an additional 143,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mplx by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,873,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $508,590,000 after buying an additional 757,569 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 2.1% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,659,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,711,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,311,000 after purchasing an additional 120,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.41. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 37.79%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $1.0765 dividend. This represents a $4.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.

The partnership’s asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.