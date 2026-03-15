BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 1st

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2026

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMBGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DMB opened at $10.89 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

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BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: DMB) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the Fund offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of municipal securities financing public-purpose infrastructure projects.

The Fund generally invests at least 50% of its assets in investment-grade, tax-exempt bonds issued to support infrastructure initiatives such as transportation, water and sewer systems, public power, education facilities and other civic projects.

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Dividend History for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB)

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