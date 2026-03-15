BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 85,603 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the February 12th total of 63,349 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,594 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,594 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKIE opened at $92.77 on Friday. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $68.09 and a 1 year high of $101.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.42 and its 200 day moving average is $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Get BNY Mellon International Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.0429 per share. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $119,000.

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.