BNP Paribas Trims Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

BNP Paribas trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,459,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730,206 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of BNP Paribas’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $51,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $92,000.

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Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

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